...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delivery agent’s murder in Delhi sparks political row

A Delhi head constable's murder of a 21-year-old Bihari delivery agent sparks political outrage, with MPs demanding justice and condemning alleged hate crime.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
Advertisement

New Delhi: Sunday’s murder of 21-year-old food delivery agent by a Delhi head constable in Dwarka led to a political row on Tuesday with at least two members of Parliament (MP) from Bihar visiting the victim’s family and expressing solidarity over what the family has alleged was a “hate crime” because the victims are from Bihar.

According to police, the incident took place when the head constable objected to a group of people returning from a party “making noise” on the street in front of his house in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo for representation)

On Tuesday, independent MP from Purnea Lok Sabha constituency Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) MP from Khagaria, from where the victim’s family hails, visited Uttam Nagar and met the victim’s family, expressed solidarity and demanded action against the accused policeman.

Meanwhile, other leaders from Bihar attacked the Delhi government.

“In the BJP government, ‘being a Bihari’ has become the biggest crime and an act of treason” Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and leader of opposition in Bihar legislative assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, posted on X in Hindi.

BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari posted on X, “The murder … is extremely heartbreaking and shocking. I have spoken with Delhi’s Special CP Madhup Tiwari. The (head) constable who shot him has been arrested… No matter how much this incident is condemned, it is not enough… The killer must receive the harshest possible punishment.”

“The policeman was angry because we were talking in our local language. He hurled abuses when we told him that we were from Bihar. When we protested, he took out his gun and shot us,” the dead man’s cousin told HT on Tuesday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

bihar murder
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delivery agent’s murder in Delhi sparks political row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.