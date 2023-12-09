"Democracy shouldn't be killed in this way": Omar Abdullah on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): Despite the recent upheaval within the INDIA Bloc, opposition leaders have united against the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, citing "unethical conduct." National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah characterized the incident as a 'killing of democracy.' HT Image

Addressing reporters, Abdullah emphasized that the ruling party at the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), should not forget that the tactics employed to 'silence' the opposition could be turned against them if they find themselves in the opposition.

Omar Abdullah, whose party is a crucial member of the opposition alliance alongside the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said that 'democracy shouldn't be killed in this way'.

"It's very saddening. When Mahua Moitra addressed the media after her expulsion, Farooq Sahab (Farooq Abdullah) was also present. We have full support and sympathy for her. It is sad how she (Mahua) was not able to speak in her favour in the Parliament. BJP should remember that they won't remain in power always (iqtidar). Unfortunately, with the path they are undertaking, they should think that these tools can be used against themselves in future. Democracy shouldn't be killed in this way," he said.

Earlier on Friday, as Moitra stood on the steps of the Parliament building and addressed the media soon after her expulsion, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other Opposition MPs stood behind the TMC leader and listened to her.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' case that was tabled in the Lower House today.

Following her expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha as a Trinamool Congress MP in a 'cash for query' case, TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Friday said that the Ethics Committee probing the matter is another "weapon to crush opposition into submission" and that the panel has broken every rule in the book.

Soon after her expulsion, she read her statement on Parliament premises and said, "This LS has also seen the weaponisation of the Parliamentary committee. Ironically the Ethics Committee which was set up to serve as a moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do, which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to 'thok do' (crush) us into submission."

"This committee and this report have broken every rule in the book. In essence you are finding me guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist," Moitra said, adding that the committee is punishing her for engaging in a practice that is routine, accepted and encouraged in the House.

Moitra further alleged that the findings are solely based on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms and her right to cross examine them was snatched.

"None of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner, who with mala fide intention, masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me there at polar opposites to each other," she said.

"The complainant says (that) I accepted cash in consideration for my businessman to ask questions in furtherance of his commercial interests. But the businessman's suo motu affidavit, says I pressurised him into uploading questions to further my agenda. The two are at pole of opposites," she clarified on the issue.

Minutes after the expulsion, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee called it a "murder of democracy" and the BJP's "vendetta politics". She said the expulsion would boost Moitra's "morale" and her "image" and argued the party was standing with her.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the BJP-led Central government, asserting that the government prefers positive feedback and those who speak against BJP face the consequences.

"This happens to anyone who speaks against BJP, those speaking favourably face no consequences, while those questioning the government face punitive actions," said the AAP leader.

Bhardwaj said that those who vocally ask questions are attacked by the Central Government and the agencies associated with them.

"This is a well-known fact that the people who raised questions with the BJP central government and kept their points strongly, the central government and the institutions associated with the central government are targeting them. The funding of all such organisations that used to reveal the truth about the government has been stopped," said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Earlier on Friday, several leaders of the Opposition bloc slammed the BJP for the TMC leader's expulsion.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that whoever speaks against Adani will be silenced. He called it a planned political conspiracy.

"New Parliament and new rules. Whoever speaks against Adani, they will be silenced, Mahua Moitra is a perfect example of this. She was not allowed to speak at all in Parliament...she was not given a chance to speak her side...this is a planned political conspiracy...democracy failed today...it is a black day for democracy...this is like a third emergency," said Manickam Tagore.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Maji called it undemocratic and said that it is a conspiracy to silence the Opposition.

Mahua Maji said, "The way this is done is undemocratic. The allegations against her have not been proven yet. This is a part of a conspiracy to silence the Opposition."

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on December 08 was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the Lower House today."DMK joint secretary and spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said that this established the misogynistic mindset of BJP.

He also alleged that Mahua Moitra was targeted because she raised questions against Adani's scam.

Saravanan Annadurai said, "It is draconian, it should not have happened especially in the Parliament which is the temple of democracy...here, whatever was tabled here was not allowed to be seen by anybody else before the voting took place...Mahua Moitra was not allowed to cross examine the witnesses...this establishes the misogynistic mindset of BJP...the sexual assault against Brij Bhushan Singh or the blatant violation of human rights against women in Manipur, BJP does not stand up with women. The only reason why Mahua Moitra was targeted was because she raised questions against Adani's scam." (ANI)