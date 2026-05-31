New Delhi, Authorities on Sunday began demolishing around 150 structures in Shalimar Bagh to remove encroachments as part of a court-mandated road-widening project, an official said. Backed by a pre-dawn police deployment and heavy security, the area was turned into a virtual fortress, police said. Demolition drive launched against 150 structures in northwest Delhi to remove encroachments

Senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, were present at the site to oversee security and maintain law and order during the exercise in northwest Delhi, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akanksha Yadav said, "In compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, encroachments on government land are being removed in a phased and systematic manner. The demolition drive is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed by around 6 pm."

She said extensive security arrangements are in place for the operation.

Along with Delhi Police personnel, 10 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, including the RAF, CRPF and BSF, have been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth conduct of the drive, officials said.

"To ensure complete oversight of the operation, drone surveillance, videography and social media monitoring are being undertaken. All designated sectors are under close watch, and every aspect of the exercise is being monitored in real time," the officer said.

She said the situation remains peaceful and fully under control.

"Since police personnel were deployed for the operation this morning, no significant resistance or major law-and-order issue has been reported from residents, and the demolition process is proceeding without any major disruption," she said.

Senior police officers said Northwest district police has appealed to Shalimar Bagh residents to maintain peace, harmony, and law and order.

"In view of the apex court's order and the prevailing situation, an extensive flag march was conducted in the area to ensure peace, security, and communal harmony. Citizens are requested not to pay attention to any provocative speeches, rumours, misleading messages, or unverified information being circulated through social media or any other medium," a senior police officer posted on X.

Urging everyone to cooperate with the police and administration, the officer said, "Let us all work together to strengthen peace, unity, and communal harmony."

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