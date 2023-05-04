Dense fog engulfs Delhi during hottest month of the year | Video

After days of heavy downpours and gusty winds, Delhi-NCR residents woke up to an unusual spell of shallow fog on Thursday morning. Such weather conditions are not typical for May which is the hottest month of the year in the city with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Weather department officials said high moisture content in the air and a significant difference between the daytime and nighttime temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog.

Delhi has been experiencing incessant rainfall for the last two days, resulting in shallow fog in the early morning hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted drizzle at one or two places on Thursday and Saturday in the national capital while the weather will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday, IMD said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 30.6 degrees.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 17 degrees respectively today in the national capital.

Delhi recorded rainfall up to 20.9 mm in the last 24 hours.

