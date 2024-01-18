Dense fog in Delhi as visibility falls to 50m in morning; AQI stays ‘very poor’

Delhi’s minimum temperature rose by a degree at most locations across the national Capital on Thursday, even as dense fog persisted for nearly six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain ‘very poor’ till January 20. (HT Photo)

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6°C on Thursday, a degree below normal.

The Met department said visibility fell as low as 50 metres in the early hours of the day, remaining dense for six hours between 12:30am and 6:30am.

According to forecasts, dense fog is likely over the next two days as well.

Delhi had recorded five cold wave days between Friday and Tuesday, with the minimum temperature recorded below 4°C on all five days. Mercury has risen by nearly three degrees in the last 48 hours, owing to warm easterly blowing towards the national Capital.

Delhi’s minimum on Tuesday was 3.5°C and it was 5.7°C on Wednesday.

The IMD classifies it as a ‘coldwave’ when the minimum is 4.5°C or more below normal. It can also be classified as a coldwave in the plains when the minimum reading is 4°C or lower for two consecutive days.

The IMD said visibility at the Delhi airport oscillated between 50 and 100 metres between 12:30am and 6:30am, impacting flight operations.

This saw over 50 flights being delayed during that period, and at least five flights were cancelled in the early hours of the day.

Meanwhile, at least 18 trains- either originating from or bound for the capital, were delayed by over one hour.

“We saw dense fog for around six hours, before visibility improved to around 350 metres by 8:30am. This will improve further in the next two hours,” the official said.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air remained ‘very poor’, improving marginally in comparison to Wednesday.

Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) stood at 323 (very poor) at 9am on Thursday. It was 368 (very poor) at 4pm on Wednesday.

Forecasts by the air quality early warning system (EWS) for Delhi -- a forecasting model under the ministry of earth sciences, shows Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain ‘very poor’ till January 20.

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category from January 18 till 20. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely be between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’.” said the EWS in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.