Dentist held for trying to smuggle tobacco, marijuana into Tihar Jail
A dentist has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Tihar Jail in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, police said on Thursday.
Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on Wednesday, they received information from Tihar Jail about the recovery of tobacco and marijuana from inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel. “Goel had brought tobacco and marijuana inside the jail and was handing them over to inmate Jha when apprehended by Tihar Jail officials. A total of 38 grams marijuana was recovered from Goel and 44 grams from Jha,” Bansal said.
Police said that Goel works with Tihar Jail on contractual basis and had come to jail number 1 on Wednesday to check on patients. He managed to pass through the initial scan but jail authorities found his activities suspicious after which Goel was thoroughly checked and the contraband was found in his shoes.
A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered at Hari Nagar police station and Goel has been arrested. Action against Jha has also been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, police said.
A prison spokesperson said, “The junior resident was a contractual doctor. He was caught due to the alertness of our staff and later handed to police.”
-
Man smuggling out foreign currency held at Delhi airport
New Delhi: An Indian National travelling from Delhi to Dubai was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International airport by the Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday, after he tried to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 42.25 lakhs by concealing it in plastic thread rolls. The man was preparing to fly out to Dubai through a Star Alliance flight number IX-141, which was scheduled to depart at around 1:15 pm, officials said.
-
Modi gave an all-inclusive govt in eight years, says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all inclusive and all reaching government in the last eight years. “In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a 'Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi' government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place. We have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society,” he said.
-
Man killed in hit-and-run in Janakpuri
A 30-year-old man was killed in a case of hit and run in west Delhi's Janakpuri in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that they're yet to identify the offending vehicle. Deputy commissioner of police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that a control room call was received early morning regarding an accident. The injured was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
-
Sisodia reviews the progress of streetscaping project
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD minister charge, has directed the department to take action against the contractors who are not following safety regulations during the streetscaping work at the 16 pilot stretches. Sisodia reviewed the progress of the streetscaping project on Thursday and similar reviews will now be carried out on weekly basis, the minister has stated.
-
Light to moderate showers in most parts of Delhi today: IMD
Parts of Delhi got moderate rain on Thursday, with the maximum temperature unchanged from the previous day at 34.6 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said the monsoon trough has moved rapidly across Delhi and is currently south of the Capital, with only light to moderate spells of rainfall expected in some parts of the city over the next 48 hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics