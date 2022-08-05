Dentist held for trying to smuggle tobacco, marijuana into Tihar Jail

A dentist has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Tihar Jail in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, police said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on Wednesday, they received information from Tihar Jail about the recovery of tobacco and marijuana from inmate Vikas Jha and visiting dentist Dr Varun Goel. “Goel had brought tobacco and marijuana inside the jail and was handing them over to inmate Jha when apprehended by Tihar Jail officials. A total of 38 grams marijuana was recovered from Goel and 44 grams from Jha,” Bansal said.

Police said that Goel works with Tihar Jail on contractual basis and had come to jail number 1 on Wednesday to check on patients. He managed to pass through the initial scan but jail authorities found his activities suspicious after which Goel was thoroughly checked and the contraband was found in his shoes.

A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered at Hari Nagar police station and Goel has been arrested. Action against Jha has also been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, police said.

A prison spokesperson said, “The junior resident was a contractual doctor. He was caught due to the alertness of our staff and later handed to police.”