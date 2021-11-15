Deposit seized cash, valuables in banks, Delhi police told

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued a circular directing station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations and investigating officers (IOs) to deposit cash seized in cases as fixed deposits in national banks, and jewellery and other precious items in bank lockers.

The directions were issued by special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva and are part of the effort to decongest the malkhanas (store room where case property is kept) and reduce the scope for misappropriation or replacement of the valuable articles.

The circular was prepared following the order of a local court that accepted and appreciated the application by an IO and SHO of the Palam Village police station, allowing them to transfer ₹96,340 in cash -- seized during a raid on a gambling racket -- from the maalkhana to a fixed deposit account to be opened in the name of the police station.

As per the circular issued by the special CP, the cash seized in various cases will be deposited in nationalised banks as fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) after opening an account in the name of the SHO of the concerned police station. For jewellery and other precious items, the circular says that such items will be kept in bank lockers after taking permission from the courts. The rent of the lockers will be paid from Delhi Police’s regular budget.

In the circular, Srivastva has directed the police officers to produce seized items before the concerned magistrate within a period of one week, for its release to the rightful owner. In case of no claimants, the SHO has been directed to approach the court and seek its approval for depositing the cash in the bank through an FDR for a year.

About the interest accumulated in the FDRs and its future use, the circular says that if the court orders the disposal of the seized cash in the government’s favour, the principal amount as well as the gained interest money will be deposited in the consolidated fund of India.

But if the order comes in favour of the owner of the property, the principal amount will be returned to him or her while the interest accrued on it will be deposited in the government’s fund unless the court order mentions otherwise.

The circular, however, asks officers not to deposit the money in cases where the seized currency is part of the evidence.“However, the seized cash, wherein number of notes are mentioned in the seizure memo, such currency notes shall not be deposited in the bank. Before depositing the money, the IO or the SHO shall prepare a detailed panchnama (a record of witness testimony) of the currency notes with their numbers or denomination and take photographs of the banknotes. The banks should be instructed to make a debit freeze for the FDRs with instruction to materialise only with relevant court order in the case,” Srivastva has mentioned in the circular.

After the issuance of the circular, the Palam police station has so far deposited nearly ₹4.40 lakh through FDRs. Many other police stations have also opened bank accounts and have begun the process of decongesting the maalkhanas by converting the seized cash into FDRs and keeping the jewellery and other precious items in hired bank lockers.

“This will minimise the risk arising from keeping the seized cash and valuable articles in maalkhanas. It will also reduce the scope for misappropriation or replacement of the valuable articles with spurious ones. The seized property can be utilised for a more constructive purpose, instead of keeping them in maalkhanas for a long period,” said a senior police officer.

In its order regarding the application filed by the Palam Vihar SHO and IO earlier, the court had appreciated the suggestion, and said, “...The said monies would stand its worth if circulated in the economy rather than being sealed and kept in maalkhana. And further, the interest accrued can be used to enrich government treasury or reward the informer as the provision of Act (Delhi Police Gambling Act, 1955) suggests.”

