Deshbhakti curriculum in Delhi govt schools from today in major patriotic push

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will be rolling out its deshbhakti curriculum from Tuesday with an aim to instil patriotism among students and inspire them to feel proud for their nation. The curriculum is being rolled out in every class – from nursery to class 12 – across all public schools in the national capital on September 28 to mark the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, is expected to launch the deshbhakti curriculum at an event in Chhatrasal Stadium.

The deshbhakti curriculum mandates one period every day for patriotism studies for students in the nursery to class 8, and two classes per week – not on consequent days – for senior students of classes 9 to 12. According to a circular released last week by the directorate of education (DoE), “Every deshbhakti period shall start with a five-minute ‘Deshbhakti Dhyaan’, where the teacher and students shall practice mindfulness, reflect on their gratitude for the country, freedom fighters, and any five persons that they consider deshbhakts, and pledge their respect for the country.”

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal earlier said that the deshbhakti curriculum will not be based on rote learning and there will be no tests. “It will be activity-based and students will be told stories about independence and the nation's pride,” he said. “Children will be made to realise their responsibilities and duties towards the country.”

Kejriwal added, “They (the students) will be prepared to fulfil their responsibilities and contribute towards the nation's progress. They will also be prepared in a way that if the need arises, they can lay down their lives for the nation and be willing to give their all to the country.”

The framework of the ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum submitted by a government-appointed panel was approved by the governing council of the state council of educational research and training (SCERT) on August 6. The chief minister of Delhi made the public announcement of the curriculum on the 73rd Independence Day in 2019, expressing his hope that in the future, this curriculum will be taught in schools across the country.

According to officials, 41 mentor teachers, nine NGO partners, and experts played a significant role in developing the deshbhakti curriculum and holding a pilot run between June and July this year. The pilot run was conducted by a core group of Delhi government schoolteachers with over 250 students of different classes in 20 schools over the online platform.