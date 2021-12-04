DilliwaliShaadi: Denizens game for wedding hopping

New Delhi

It’s raining weddings in Delhi-NCR, and even outstations! The shaadi season is in full swing, and to juggle between multiple weddings, especially on heavy saaya dates, Delhiites are taking all that it takes to face the wedding rush. Hopping from one wedding to another in quite a marathon mode, here’s how they are balancing the act between work and weddings.

Weekend plans entail multi-tasking

Naman Gautam, an IT professional who has his weekends booked for some wedding or the other since the onset of the wedding season, says, “Work often spills over to Saturdays, and if not, some last-minute meeting almost always crops up. When attending back to back wedding functions, it becomes quite challenging to work, but I’ve now started scooting over to noise-free nooks whenever I get quick calls from work. Who’s to say that the caller isn’t in some wedding, too!”

And Kanika Agarwal, an analyst with a tech firm shares how she’s relying on collaborative work to sail smoothly through this wedding season. “I attend some meetings in the first half and my colleague attends some others in the second half and the remaining ones we reschedule. My work requires me to be available on mails at all times, so working from anywhere is easy, especially now that we have been thrown into the WFH model,” says Agarwal.

Attending calls amid wedding

Jaishree Gaur, an HR manager, says, “One of our employees, the groom’s brother, was to attend clients’ call and since it’s the peak wedding season, he did so in the middle of the wedding functions! Many have started asking for half day leaves of late, but when it’s a wedding in your house, half day isn’t sufficient.” And Udit Mittal, from an HR consulting organisation chips in: “Employees are happy taking breaks amid weddings for a video call. Since the video calls have a blur or change backdrop feature, they are not worried about their bosses knowing their place of work. And for seniors at work, as long as the work is completed in time, it doesn’t really matter if the employee is attending a wedding or is on a holiday outstation!”

Half day work, rest half shopping

Rashmi Priyam, a Delhi-based human resource manager chuckles sharing a recent case. “An employee asked to work from Goa for a week, and then Madhya Pradesh for another 10 days because she has so many friends getting married this year. Emails for location change for work keep coming in, wherein people request for a destination change for some time. Other employees, too, have been juggling. Some are taking half day’s off to be able to shop in the second half. I feel WFH has also given leverage to people, and it’s easier to accommodate remote work requests now.”

Wardrobe management on point

For Radhika Jajoo, a development professional who recently attended three weddings on three consecutive days, access to multiple wardrobes has been a saviour. “I’m mixing and matching as much possible. My mom, sister and I have a lot of clothes that we’re sharing. The annoying part has been getting it fixed and fitted to our exact sizes before each wedding. But changing the dupatta or pairing a different blouse gives a new look to most outfits and that’s what we’ve been doing!”

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter