‘Dirty politics’: BJP slams AAP govt in Punjab over water row in Delhi

The water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana escalated into Delhi on Thursday, with Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of “dirty politics” by halting water supply to Haryana and Delhi. Parvesh Verma. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Verma alleged that “after losing power in Delhi, AAP now wants to create a water crisis in the capital.” The AAP countered by claiming that Punjab is releasing more water than its allocated share and accused the BJP of pressuring the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to divert more water unfairly.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said the BJP was coercing the Punjab government via the BBMB to meet Haryana’s demands, even though Haryana had already exhausted its water share by March.

On Thursday, Verma posted on X: “Punjab government has resorted to dirty politics by stopping water supply to Haryana and Delhi. After losing in Delhi, they want to create a crisis here. We are working day and night to provide clean water to every household, and the Punjab government is taking revenge on the people of Delhi. Stop this dirty politics or you will be expelled from Punjab as well.”

AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back: “The Punjab government has not stopped water meant for Delhi or Haryana. It is the BJP that is snatching Punjab’s rightful share. Now that the Indus Waters Treaty is cancelled, why don’t they divert that water to Haryana and Delhi? Why steal Punjab’s water?”

Meanwhile, officials from the Delhi Jal Board said the city’s water supply remained normal, with all nine treatment plants running at optimal capacity. Still, Delhi faces severe water stress during peak summer. While the city’s daily demand is over 1,260 million gallons per day (MGD), it manages with around 990–1,000 MGD—of which 864 MGD comes from neighbouring states and the rest from groundwater.