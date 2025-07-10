DJB begins pipeline overhaul after HC rap over foul water

After being pulled up by the Delhi high court for supplying contaminated water, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has begun replacing decades-old pipelines in several east Delhi localities, including Yojna Vihar, Jagriti Enclave, Shanti Mohalla, Jhilmil Industrial Area, Dilshad Garden, Gandhi Nagar, and IP Extension. The water utility had earlier faced similar criticism for sewage-contaminated supply in parts of west Delhi. The water utility had earlier faced similar criticism for sewage-contaminated supply in parts of west Delhi. (Archives)

The issue of an ageing water network is not confined to a few areas. Tenders for pipeline replacement in over 70 localities have been floated in the past month.

A senior DJB official said the utility is exploring the possibility of engaging international agencies like the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to conduct a comprehensive review of Delhi’s water network, identify gaps, and reduce non-revenue water (NRW). “Large sections of the city’s distribution system are old, leading to frequent leakages and contamination. NRW levels are currently at 50–52%,” the official said.

JICA had earlier conducted a study in 2011–12 recommending that areas be divided into District Metered Areas (DMAs) under each water treatment plant to control theft and leakage. The agency, or a similar one, may be roped in again.

A recent DJB report states that of the city’s 15,600km water pipeline network, 2,800km is over 30 years old and urgently needs upgrading.

DJB currently operates nine water treatment plants supplying around 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD), but the city’s demand is around 1,250MGD. Nearly half the water supplied is unaccounted for due to theft, leakage, and non-metered connections.

While Delhi depends on neighbouring states for nearly 90% of its water—via the Yamuna, CLC Munak and DSB canals from Haryana, and the Upper Ganga Canal from Uttar Pradesh—its internal sources remain limited to tubewells and Ranney wells.

“Even though the 1993 water-sharing agreement is due for revision this year, our immediate priority is to reduce losses from leakages. If we use our allocated water efficiently, we could meet much of the city’s demand,” the official said.

On July 4, while hearing a PIL filed by residents of Yojna Vihar, Anand Vihar, and Jagriti Enclave, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the DJB for supplying sewage-mixed water and asked how citizens could be expected to consume it. The court directed officials to complete pipeline replacement work in affected colonies by August, warning that any delay would be viewed seriously.