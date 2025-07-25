DJB withdrew water bill rebate over rainwater harvesting violation in Dwarka societies, NGT told

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has withdrawn a 10% rebate granted in water bills from 119 societies in Dwarka, and issued disconnection notices after rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems there were either found missing or dysfunctional. The Delhi government had made RWH systems mandatory in 2012 and as per law, non-compliance can attract a penalty of 1.5 times the water bill amount. (FILE)

The water agency has also written to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose an environmental compensation (EC) on such societies for polluting the groundwater table.

NGT has been hearing a plea since February 2023, after a Dwarka resident alleged that RWH pits in the sub-city were leading to groundwater contamination. A joint inspection by an NGT-appointed expert committee in May 2023, which included members from DPCC and DJB, had initially found RWH pits at 235 societies in Dwarka, with high ammoniacal nitrogen and high total dissolved solids found in 180 of these societies. A subsequent inspection, as per a report dated March 27, had found 115 societies had faecal coliform, with another four societies not having a RWH pit operational.

“That DJB…as per the findings of the survey conducted, has sent a letter to DPCC dated January 1, 2025 for imposing EC to the defaulters,” said a submission dated July 22, apprising the tribunal of action taken so far. It said on the same day, a report was sent to the director (revenue) for imposing a penalty too.

“That Director (Revenue) on March 24 informed that the 10% rebate or RwH in water bills in the said 119 societies where RwH system was not found to be functional, has been withdrawn...” the report added, stating as a punitive action, each of the 119 societies was warned that their water supply will be disconnected if corrective action was not taken.

Since then, 55 societies have responded, the water utility said. “Among these, eight did not have faecal coliform and ammoniacal nitrogen. In 19 of these, faecal coliform was still found. In another nine societies, pits were found dry and samples will be collected in the monsoon season,” it said, adding that 12 societies had sought additional time. In two societies, RWH pits were dysfunctional, and in five, rectification work was ongoing.

The Delhi government had made RWH systems mandatory in 2012 and as per law, non-compliance can attract a penalty of 1.5 times the water bill amount. A 10% rebate is given on the water bill if an RWH system is installed. It is also mandatory for government buildings in Delhi to have RWH. However, maintenance of these structures has long been a problem.

DJB in March last year also issued an order, asking water consumers to ensure the run-off of waste water from balconies and parking spaces does not contaminate the groundwater through RWH pits, stating failure to do so may lead to withdrawal of the rebate provided to users.