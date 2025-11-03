DJB working to connect parks, water bodies for irrigation in east Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board has initiated work on a project to develop an irrigation system connecting large parks and 16 waterbodies in east Delhi with the Yamuna Vihar sewage treatment plant (STP), to reduce the groundwater dependency for irrigation of parks and rejuvenation of the water bodies. The 74 parks and green belts covered under the project are Yamuna Vihar Sports Complex, Rajeev Gandhi mini stadium as well as parks in Vivek Vihar, Dilshad Garden and other neighbouring areas. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the project — with an estimated completion timeline of a year and cost at ₹45.58 crore — will include developing a pumping mechanism along the 55,720 metres of pipelines network and reservoirs to carry treated wastewater to 90 locations.

Official added that the16 water bodies which are part of the project include Welcome Jheel (32 acres), Mustafabad lake (nine acres), those in Nand Nagri (eight acres), three ponds in Ghonda Chauhan Banger covering more than six acres, ponds in Jhilmil, Tahirpur and other areas. The 74 parks and green belts covered under the project are Yamuna Vihar Sports Complex, Rajeev Gandhi mini stadium as well as parks in Vivek Vihar, Dilshad Garden and other neighboring areas.

A DJB official said that the parallel treated water supply network will be developed as per a National Green Tribunal case 2023 judgement in a case pertaining to closure of borewells in the parks. “We have invited bids for the project. The network will carry treated water from the STP to large parks, Yamuna Sports Complex as well as Welcome Jheel. Similar projects can be replicated in other parts of the city,” official said. These sites cover ponds and green belts under the jurisdiction of various agencies including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and revenue department.

In its 2023 judgement, the NGT had directed DJB to supply treated effluent and to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) in consultation with authorities concerned. The tribunal had asked the jal board to complete the project in phases, ensuring that atleast the first phase is ready by 2025. Clearly, DJB is already running behind the NGT mandated deadline.

While Delhi Jal Board produces around 530 million gallons of treated wastewater everyday (MGD), the utilisation of the resources is as low as 89 MGD, as per the economic survey of Delhi 2024. This water is being supplied to places like DDA Golf Course in Bhalswa, Sanjay Van, Garden of Five Senses and for washing of vehicles. “Presently, Delhi Jal Board supplies about 89 MGD of treated waste water to the irrigation department and power plants,” the report states.

Environmental activist Diwan Singh, who has worked on restoring multiple water bodies in Dwarka, said many of the DJB’s Sewage Treatment Plants are not meeting the CPCB water quality parameters and DJB should undertake tertiary cleaning of water for it to be supplied to water bodies. “There should not be problem in irrigation of parks but we need to be extra careful before putting the water in depressions of lakes as it may permanently contaminate the underground aquifers. DJB should undertaken tertiary treatment and the water should at least meet the rainwater parameters,” he added.