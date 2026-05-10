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DMRC partners with payments bank for mobility card, to be available at stations in 10 days

DMRC partners with payments bank for mobility card, to be available at stations in 10 days

Published on: May 10, 2026 09:23 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to launch co-branded RuPay 'On-The-Go' National Common Mobility Cards aimed at enabling seamless payments across metro systems, buses and other transit networks nationwide.

DMRC partners with payments bank for mobility card, to be available at stations in 10 days

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the DMRC headquarters in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, Airtel Payments Bank MD and CEO Anubrata Biswas and other senior officials from both organisations, according to a statement.

The co-branded debit and prepaid payment instrument cards for mass transit systems will allow commuters to pay for metro travel across multiple cities and transit systems using a single open-loop card, it said.

The corporation said the initiative marked a significant upgrade from the existing DMRC-issued cards, which are currently limited to the Delhi Metro network.

The cards will be made available at all DMRC stations within the next 10 days, the corporation said and added that users will also be able to recharge the cards digitally through the DMRC and Airtel applications, reducing the need to queue at stations for top-ups.

The initiative marks a broader push towards integrating digital payments with everyday mobility services to create a more seamless commuter experience, the corporation added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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