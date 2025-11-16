DMRC reopens two Red Fort Metro gates after blast; full operations pending

Five days after a blast near the Red Fort disrupted routine movement and heightened security in the area, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday reopened two entry gates of the Lal Quila (Red Fort) Metro station. Gate number two and three at Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters, DMRC said in an update shared online. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

In an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 1.14pm, DMRC announced: “Gate number two and three at Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters.” The station had remained closed since Monday evening, when DMRC said it was being shut “due to security reasons” following the explosion, though all other stations continued functioning normally.

A DMRC official said a timeline for full normal operations is yet to be finalised, adding that the station will become fully operational only after the DMRC completes its coordination with the police.

The blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening led to the area being immediately cordoned off, with stepped-up checks and movement restrictions in place for days as multiple agencies examined the site. Security checks across surrounding markets also remained tightened through the week.

Meanwhile, a traffic advisory issued on Saturday noted: “Since 11.11.2025, due to operational requirements, traffic restrictions and diversions were implemented on both the carriageways and service roads of Netaji Subhash Marg, from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut. Today on 15.11.2025 from 01:00 PM onwards, both the carriageways and service roads along with the aforementioned stretch of Netaji Subhash Marg will be reopened for vehicular movement.”

A police officer said teams from the Special Cell, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies had already completed their inspection of the site and collected over 40 samples. “Since the inspection is complete, the barricades have been removed,” the officer said. The blast investigation remains ongoing.

