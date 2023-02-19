DMRC to launch India's first virtual shopping, metro recharge app for commuters

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon launch India’s first virtual shopping app, 'Momentum 2.0' for the Delhi metro commuters, the officials said on Sunday. The passengers will be able to get customised services like last-mile connectivity options, e-shopping choices, digital lockers at the metro stations via this app.

The app will "enable the metro commuters to buy a range of products and book services while travelling in the metro and collect their orders at the destination stations," news agency PTI reported quoting the DMRC official.

Momentum 2.0

The app, which will be called 'Momentum 2.0', will enable passengers to buy a range of products and book various services, including features like instant recharge of metro smart cards and payment options for utility services, DMRC officials said on Sunday.

Using the app, users will get customised services like last-mile connectivity options, e-shopping choices, digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries. It will also provide detailed information on facilities available at metro stations such as the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timing, occupancy of coaches, and space availability.

Utility services

Commuters can also access the services like booking bikes, e-rickshaws, cabs and the timetable of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster bus routes from Metro stations. The app will also offer information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations.

E-shopping

The commuters will get the opportunity to purchase a wide array of goods from virtual stores where the users will get the innovative 'brick & click' store experience providing the convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations.

As per the statement by the DMRC official, products and services of selected brands will be displayed in the app through extended reality tools and the commuters can purchase the products using a QR code. "The immersive and dynamic content at these virtual stores that display the goods on offer at the station will bridge the gap between digital and real-life shopping", the official said.

Smart card recharge

Through this app, commuters can instantly recharge their smart card. By setting up automatic instructions, the app will facilitate recurring payments such as insurance, electricity, gas payments or FASTag recharge can be made easily.

Digital lockers

The official also said that DMRC is in the process of installing digital lockers, called 'Smart Boxes' at selected metro stations. These lockers can be used to store goods ordered through the app and can be collected by the user once they arrive at their destination station. These lockers or boxes which can be used on payment basis will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products.

DMRC has been adding digital services for commuters in line with the government's Digital India vision. It launched its revamped website and a mobile app with extra features in February 2022.

(with inputs from PTI)