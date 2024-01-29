DMRC renames upcoming Silver Line as Golden Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said it has decided to change the name of the upcoming Silver Line — running from Delhi Aerocity to Tughalakabad — to Golden Line, for better visibility and passengers’ convenience, DMRC officials aware of the matter said. DMRC already has a Grey Line — similar to the colour silver — which connects Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand. (HT Archive)

“The decision has been taken since the golden colour can be displayed more prominently and clearly on trains rather than silver, which tends to get mixed with the overall silvery texture of the stainless steel body of the Metro trains. So, the selection of ‘golden’ as the colour code would ensure better visibility on trains and will be more convenient for passengers,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The Delhi Metro has colour-coded names for all its operational corridors, so that passengers can easily identify them. A coloured strip, indicating the colour code of that particular corridor, is also prominently displayed on the trains. For instance, the Metro line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida/Vaishali is the Blue Line and all coaches on this line have a blue strip below the window.

DMRC already has a Grey Line — similar to the colour silver — which connects Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand. Phase-4 of the Metro will see the construction of three new lines. While the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor is an extension of the existing Pink Line, the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor is an extension of the Magenta Line. The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor is the only line that is getting its own new colour-coded name.

The upcoming Golden Line will run for 23.62 km and have 15 stations. This corridor will connect the Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh Violet Line with the Airport Express Line and will provide connectivity to many new areas in the southern part of the national capital. This new Metro Line is expected to be made operational by March 2026, DMRC said.

Currently, the DMRC is operating a network of approximately 393 km in Delhi-National Capital Region, which consists of 288 stations. There are a total of 12 Metro lines operational in the region, which includes the Rapid Metro in Gurugram, Airport Express Line and Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida).