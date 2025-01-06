Menu Explore
Do not undermine HC, lower courts told

ByShruti Kakkar
Jan 07, 2025 05:40 AM IST

The plea was filed by Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and its senior officials against city court’s April 2023 order directing them to personally appear for obtaining bail by furnishing bail bonds.

The Delhi high court last monthissued a letter of caution for lower courts stating the authority of superior courts should not be undermined by passing contradictory orders. The order was passed while hearing a plea where officials of a bank were asked to personally appear in court, against the high court’s exemption for them.

Do not undermine HC, lower courts told
Do not undermine HC, lower courts told

“The principle of judicial discipline mandates that subordinate courts must adhere to the directives and orders issued by superior courts and refrain from issuing conflicting or contradictory orders. Any deviation from such binding precedents not only undermines the authority of the higher judiciary but also disrupts the uniform administration of justice,” a bench of justice Amit Mahajan opined in the December 24 order, released on Saturday.

The plea was filed by Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and its senior officials against city court’s April 2023 order directing them to personally appear for obtaining bail by furnishing bail bonds. The order was passed against the backdrop of a criminal complaint filed by HSBC’s former employee in 2005 alleging that the bank and its officials had forged a document. In 2009, the city court had issued summons against the bank and the officials, requiring their personal appearance. However, the high court in 2014 exempted them from personal appearance. Later in April 2023, the city court again sought their personal appearance.

Consequently, the court in its 12-page ruling set aside the city court’s order.

