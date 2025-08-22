An incident at Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar, west Delhi, blew up into a political row after Moti Nagar MLA Harish Khurana was accused by student doctors of assaulting a resident doctor during an argument over treatment for a child on Thursday. Doctors accuse Moti Nagar MLA of assaulting colleague in Delhi

Student doctors sought an impartial probe into the incident and legal action against Khurana in a letter to the hospital administration and the Delhi chief minister. HT has seen the letter.

The MLA, in a video statement said, there is no video footage that could show he had “beaten up” any doctor at the hospital.“There were a lot of complaints that were coming to me of doctors not properly doing their duties at the hospital. On Thursday, I had just done to the hospital to check the situation. When I reached there, I found that the doctors were without badge, and name tags, following which the incidents unfolded,” he said.

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bhardwaj had shared clips of the incident on X, saying, “Junior doctors are requesting the MS (medical superintendent) of the hospital to register FIR against BJP MLA but administration is under political pressure.”

A senior officer said police are yet to receive a formal complaint in the matter from either the hospital or the complainant and that no first information report has been lodged as of now. The hospital administration did not comment.

The student council of Acharya Shree Bhikshu hospital and RML hospital in their letter alleged that the doctor was assaulted around 11am on Thursday after a group of five-six people brought a child of around 10 years of age with a minor injury to the hospital emergency.

“The group started to demand immediate treatment and subsequently started shouting at our male colleague,” the letter said. It added that in the meantime, the MLA, who had accompanied the child, started “verbally and physically assaulting” the doctor.

The doctors also asked the hospital to deploy additional guards to the emergency department.