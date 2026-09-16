Doctors at Delhi’s Maharishi Valmiki hospital call off strike

New Delhi: Resident doctors at Delhi government-run Maharishi Valmiki hospital in on Tuesday called off their strike after the hospital administration agreed to implement a series of security measures within 15 days and assured that no administrative action would be taken against doctors who participated in the protest.

The strike had been launched following an alleged assault on resident doctors and nursing staff by relatives of a patient inside the hospital on September 12. Following this, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) on September 14 afternoon suspended emergency, outpatient department (OPD) and elective services till September 15 evening, demanding enhanced security arrangements and action against those involved in the incident.

According to minutes of a meeting held between the hospital administration and the RDA on September 15 (seen by HT), the administration agreed to immediately strengthen security personnel deployment and provide protective equipment, including wireless communication devices, helmets, batons and shields. The hospital also committed to strengthening and enclosing hospital gates to prevent unauthorised entry, ensuring effective protection of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, including women staff, and taking action against those responsible for the recent violence.

Additional male and female security guards will also be deployed in the labour room, high dependency unit (HDU) and nursery departments, the document stated.

The administration further assured resident doctors that no monetary or administrative action would be taken against them for participating in the strike. An internal committee comprising representatives from the RDA, hospital administration and concerned departments will meet every 15 days to review security deficiencies and monitor implementation of the agreed measures.

In a letter to the medical superintendent, the RDA said it was withdrawing the strike as its demands were being addressed within the stipulated timeframe. However, the association warned that it would resume the agitation if the assurances were not fulfilled within the promised period.