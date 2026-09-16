Colony in Delhi's Mandir Marg with 145 flats declared ‘structurally unsafe’

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday declared a government housing colony with 145 flats at Mandir Marg “structurally unsafe” and advised residents to vacate the premises, officials said. Debris litters the site during the ongoing demolition and clearing operations following a multi-storey building collapse tragedy at Satya Niketan. (PTI)

The structural assessment was ordered amid concerns over vulnerable buildings following the Satya Niketan building collapse. NDMC said a comprehensive assessment of the Valmiki Sadan residential complex by its civil engineering department found the identified buildings unsafe for habitation and beyond repair.

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Residents advised to vacate as precautionary measure The dangerous blocks comprise four buildings constructed in 1965-66, housing 81 quarters, and four built in 1986, housing another 64 quarters, an NDMC official said.

“The municipal housing department has advised residents of 145 Type-I quarters located in these residential blocks at Valmiki Sadan to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure in the interest of public safety,” the official said. “In view of the deteriorated structural condition of these buildings and the potential risk to occupants, NDMC has urged all concerned residents to extend full cooperation to the authorities during the evacuation process.”

This is the second such instance in recent years in which NDMC has declared government housing unsafe. Last year, the civic body declared Type-I quarters at the Palika Dham Complex in Gol Market unsafe. Built in the 1970s, the buildings had deteriorated over the years due to inadequate maintenance.