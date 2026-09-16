Govt doubles incentives for ASHA workers from ₹3K to ₹6K

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved doubling the fixed monthly incentive for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000, benefiting all 6,725 workers currently engaged in the Capital, officials said. The decision was taken at a Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta.

The decision was taken at a Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta. The increase will apply to all serving ASHA workers, while other incentives available to them will remain unchanged, the government said.

“ASHA workers are an important link in Delhi’s primary healthcare system. The government has been continuously discussing an increase in their remuneration, and it was among our priorities,” Gupta said.

ASHA workers are involved in community-level healthcare activities, including household visits, sharing health-related information and encouraging families to access vaccination services. They also assist pregnant women and new mothers and participate in health and nutrition days, health awareness programmes, surveys and community meetings.

According to the government, each ASHA worker is generally associated with around 2,000 people, or about 400 families. Their responsibilities include connecting households with healthcare services and supporting maternal and child healthcare programmes.

The government also highlighted the role of ASHA workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they continued providing healthcare services at the community level.

“The increase in the monthly incentive is an important step towards recognising their contribution and ensuring their financial security. It will boost their enthusiasm for their work and help them continue their services,” Gupta said.

The chief minister said the decision would support efforts to strengthen primary healthcare and promote women’s economic empowerment.