Govt doubles incentives for ASHA workers from ₹3K to ₹6K
The Delhi government on Tuesday approved doubling the fixed monthly incentive for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000, benefiting all 6,725 workers currently engaged in the Capital, officials said
The Delhi government on Tuesday approved doubling the fixed monthly incentive for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000, benefiting all 6,725 workers currently engaged in the Capital, officials said.
The decision was taken at a Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta. The increase will apply to all serving ASHA workers, while other incentives available to them will remain unchanged, the government said.
“ASHA workers are an important link in Delhi’s primary healthcare system. The government has been continuously discussing an increase in their remuneration, and it was among our priorities,” Gupta said.
ASHA workers are involved in community-level healthcare activities, including household visits, sharing health-related information and encouraging families to access vaccination services. They also assist pregnant women and new mothers and participate in health and nutrition days, health awareness programmes, surveys and community meetings.
According to the government, each ASHA worker is generally associated with around 2,000 people, or about 400 families. Their responsibilities include connecting households with healthcare services and supporting maternal and child healthcare programmes.
The government also highlighted the role of ASHA workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they continued providing healthcare services at the community level.
“The increase in the monthly incentive is an important step towards recognising their contribution and ensuring their financial security. It will boost their enthusiasm for their work and help them continue their services,” Gupta said.
The chief minister said the decision would support efforts to strengthen primary healthcare and promote women’s economic empowerment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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