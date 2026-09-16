Pellet guns, harassment of women, cop injuries focus of SC panel's probe into CJP protest

The Supreme Court has directed its five-member high-powered enquiry committee (HPEC) to begin its probe into the July protests by examining the use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, injuries sustained by police personnel and destruction of property, while making clear that broader constitutional questions arising from the July protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will be decided by the court itself. The use of pellet guns, targeted violence and harassment of female protesters, injuries sustained by police personnel and destruction of property are among key issues. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo) In a detailed order issued after the September 10 hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed the committee to ensure protection and confidentiality for vulnerable witnesses, including keeping their identities undisclosed, and said a separate online portal could be created to enable them to submit evidence and documents. Priority list of key issues The court’s latest directions give the HPEC a specific priority list as it begins its inquiry into the competing allegations surrounding the July 20 protests. The committee has been asked, “in the first instance”, to examine four sets of issues — use of pellet guns; targeted violence and harassment of female protesters; injuries sustained by police personnel; and excessive violence and destruction of property “occasioned on either side”. The order is a significant sharpening of the mandate given to the HPEC by the court on August 18. While the committee will examine the factual allegations and assist the court, the Supreme Court reiterated that wider constitutional questions arising from the controversy, including the use of facial recognition by law enforcement agencies, would remain for its own consideration “at the appropriate stage”. Also Read I Abhijeet Dipke 'resigns as MP CM' after Balaghat heckling, sparks row over 'misuse of letterhead' The court also rejected a plea by some petitioners for reconstitution of the HPEC, expressing “some measure of disquiet” over what it called “conjecture and preconceived notions” against the committee even before it had commenced its inquiry. The HPEC, the bench said, had been constituted to assist the Supreme Court “with the highest standards of fairness and transparency and with a dispassionate approach” and was not meant to espouse the cause of either side. The order also emphasised the protection of vulnerable witnesses in view of allegations of threats and intimidation surrounding the protests.

SC to consider wider constitutional questions in its probe. (HT Photo)

Intimidation and Swantantra Bhardwaj's arrest In a separate direction, the bench ordered Delhi Police to assess the threat perception of a 14-year-old female protester and provide protection to her and her family. It also directed the police to expeditiously investigate allegations that anti-social elements had threatened or harassed the girl and her family and submit a status report before the next hearing. The order recorded allegations that threats had been made to the life of the child and her family and that no action had been taken by Delhi Police against those allegedly responsible. The Supreme Court had already expressed concern during last week’s hearing over the treatment of the minor, saying allegations of intimidation of a child could not simply await the outcome of the HPEC inquiry if those accused were free to threaten or browbeat the victim and her family. The intervention came amid a criminal case against right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who was recently detained after allegedly claiming in an interview that he had “cracked the skull” of the father of a student activist – the minor referred to by the bench on Thursday, during an earlier CJP protest. Delhi Police subsequently invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation in the case relating to the alleged assault on the 38-year-old man. A separate Pocso case was also registered against Bhardwaj following allegations by the student that she was subjected to rape threats, abuse and circulation of morphed images after she complained about the alleged assault on her father.