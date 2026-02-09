The Delhi directorate of education (DoE) has issued a show-cause notice to Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar over a nursery student being denied entry for the alleged non-payment of a hiked fee amount, calling it a violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The DoE has warned the school of possible penalties and withdrawal of recognition for persistent non-compliance with its orders DoE issues notice to Mayur Vihar school for denying entry to student

Since January 27, the three-year old has been denied entry into the school over non-payment of the arrears amounting to ₹11,598. During a meeting with the principal on January 27, the father claimed he had been told his daughter’s name had also been struck off from the school rolls.

“Denying entry and expelling student of class nursery, in direct violation of provisions of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009,” said the three-page notice, dated February 5.

HT has seen a copy of the notice, which is signed by the deputy director of education (East Delhi). The DoE has given the school three days to explain why a penalty should not be imposed under the Fee Act, 2025, and why proceedings to withdraw its recognition should not be initiated for continued non-compliance.

It further noted that the school’s action violates provisions of the RTE Act, which say that no child admitted to a school can be expelled or detained until the completion of elementary education. It further emphasised that the 2025 Fee Act explicitly prohibits denying access to education or classes as a coercive measure for recovering fees.

Citing provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), 1973, the DoE added that failure to comply with directives issued by the Director of Education could lead to the withdrawal of the school’s recognition.

The school’s principal Richa Sharma Katyal did respond to HT’s queries regarding the show cause notice.

HT had earlier reported that the fee hike has not been approved by the DoE.

The parents had brought the matter to the attention to the DoE and the department had previously issued an order, addressed to the principal last week, saying non-compliance will attract strict penalties under the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973.