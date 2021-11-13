‘Don’t know why Centre is silent’: Gopal Rai says Delhi govt sent letter ‘again’ for emergency, joint meeting

Delhi government has sent a letter to the Centre again demanding an emergency joint meeting between the two parties as the national Capital’s air quality continues to remain in the “severe” category, environment minister Gopal Rai told news agency ANI on Saturday. “[I] don’t know why [the] Centre is silent,” he added.

Rai said that the Delhi government has directed Delhi Metro and the transport department to increase the frequency of the metros and buses. “Implementing the odd-even scheme is the last measure,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Delhi environment minister further said that the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government has inspected as many as 2,500 sites and even ran an anti-dust campaign across the city. “We have begun the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign for vehicle pollution; 550 people deployed to restrict biomass burning. Bio-decomposer is given to stop stubble burning,” Rai added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal called for an “emergency” meeting in the evening to discuss immediate steps to bring down the pollution in the national capital, senior government officials familiar with the development told Hindustan Times.

In the meeting, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain, Rai and chief secretary have been asked to be present.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has recommended the Centre and the Delhi government to impose a two-day lockdown in the city in wake of the extreme pollution levels. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that a “long-term solution” can be discussed later as the air quality in Delhi is likely to drop further in the next two to three days.

“You have to look at this issue beyond politics and government. Something must happen so that in two to three days we feel better,” the bench told the central government.

According to the latest data updated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several of its stations across the capital continue to have “severe” category air quality. The air quality index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 462 at 3pm, in IGI Airport at 447, in Jahangirpuri at 465, in NSIT Dwarka at 448, in Nehru Nagar at 460, in Patparganj at 470, in RK Puram at 411, and in Sirifort at 448, among others.