Don't lower guard against Covid, speed up vaccination drive: Delhi L-G Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) during the day. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers of the Delhi government were in attendance.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Baijal also advised enforcement of Covid-compliant behaviour and asked for surveillance of super spreader events.(HT file photo)

There should be no lowering of guard against COVID-19 and aggressive campaigning is needed to overcome the hesitation among people in getting vaccinated, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Monday.

Baijal also advised enforcement of Covid-compliant behaviour and asked for surveillance of super spreader events.

He also directed that the ongoing vaccination drive be sped up, officials said.

