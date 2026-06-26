Don’t use AIIMS name and logo on social media, staff told

Ridhima Gupta The guidelines also emphasised patient confidentiality (HT archive)

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued social media guidelines for its students, residents and employees, restricting the use of the institute’s name, logo and branding on the digital platforms.

In a memorandum dated June 22, the institute said the guidelines have been approved by the competent authority and would come into force with immediate effect.

AIIMS, in its order, stated that social media platforms are important tools for communication and outreach, but can also pose risks when institutional branding is used without authorisation.

“Social media platforms are powerful tools for outreach, engagement, and communication. However, improper use of institutional branding or representation without authorisation can lead to reputational damage and legal complications,” the order, seen by HT, reads.

“No student, employee, or associated body will use the name ‘AIIMS, New Delhi’, AIIMS logo, emblem, or official branding in any form (digital or print) without prior written approval from the concerned department,” the order states.

The guidelines also emphasised patient confidentiality. “Never post, share, or discuss any patient information, images, or case details on social media, even if the patient is not identified,” the memorandum states.

“Accounts must clearly mention that the content is student-generated or department-generated and not officially endorsed unless stated otherwise...” the order reads.

“Avoid political, religious, or defamatory material. Maintain a respectful and professional tone aligned with AIIMS value,” it added.