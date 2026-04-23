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Double murder convict held after gunfight in Rohini

Robin, a 40-year-old gang member convicted in two murders, was arrested after a shootout in Rohini. He had been a proclaimed offender since last month.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 40-year-old key member of the Tillu Tajpuria–Kaushal Chaudhary gang, convicted in two murder cases — the first in 2008 and the second in 2015 while out on parole — was arrested by the Special Cell after a brief exchange of fire near Barwala Chowk in Rohini Sector 36 late Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

During interrogation, Robin disclosed that he had developed close links with jailed members of the gang while in prison. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Both murders were linked. The accused, identified as Robin alias Babloo, first shot dead a man in 2008 who was sheltering his girlfriend and opposed their relationship. In 2015, while on parole, Robin shot dead the girlfriend’s brother, who was a key witness against him in the 2008 case. He was arrested, convicted in both cases and awarded life sentences, police officers aware of the matter said.

Robin was also sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the Explosive Substances Act for carrying a hand grenade in 2015. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) last month by a Delhi court after failing to return to jail following parole in April last year, said deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Naara Chaitanya.

“On the directions of his foreign-based handlers, Robin was arranging weapons to target rival gang members. He has been found involved in six cases. One pistol with three cartridges and the Pulsar motorcycle were recovered from him,” Chaitanya added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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