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Double-decker bus cruise along Lutyens' Delhi roads draws 800 passengers in first month

Double-decker bus cruise along Lutyens' Delhi roads draws 800 passengers in first month

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Around 800 people have witnessed Delhi from the upper deck of the city's new electric double-decker bus following its launch around a month ago, viewing some of the capital's most recognisable locations.

Double-decker bus cruise along Lutyens' Delhi roads draws 800 passengers in first month

The service, which began on February 28, has seen higher footfall on weekends, reflecting its appeal among leisure travellers and tourists looking to explore central Delhi in a curated manner, officials said.

The bus service operates every day of the week except Monday.

"Between February 28 and April 5, nearly 800 passengers have travelled on the double-decker bus. The response has been particularly encouraging over weekends," an official told PTI, adding that the initiative is gradually gaining traction among both residents and visitors.

The Delhi government had launched the service on February 27 to boost tourism in the capital, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagging off the electric double-decker buses. She, along with Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other officials, took a ride from Rafi Marg to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya during the inaugural run.

Two such buses are planned to be deployed under the initiative. The service also marks a return of double-decker buses on Delhi roads, which were earlier operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation as 'Suvidha' services before being phased out in 1989 due to an ageing fleet.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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