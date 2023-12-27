Draft plans for 188 courtrooms: Delhi minister Atishi

In a push for the Delhi government’s aim to build 188 new courtrooms in the Capital, law and public works department (PWD) minister Atishi has directed officials to prepare detailed plans for timely construction, the minister’s office said on Wednesday. Delhi minister Atishi reviewed the courtroom construction plans on Tuesday. (HT Archive)

The idea, the government said, was to meet the pressing demand for judicial infrastructure at the earliest.

“The Kejriwal government is firmly dedicated to providing ample courtrooms for the judicial relief of citizens. Currently, judges and courts across the country are overburdened with pending litigation, causing undue delays in the resolution of cases. The commitment to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi aligns with the broader vision of strengthening a judicial system that can serve the citizens of Delhi efficiently and responsibly,” Atishi said in a statement.

The minister’s office further said that the PWD and law departments have been asked to work on a war footing by preparing a step-wise timeline and checklist for the work, and stressed that no delays will be tolerated.

The minister had reviewed the courtroom construction plans on Tuesday.