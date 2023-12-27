close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Draft plans for 188 courtrooms: Delhi minister Atishi

Draft plans for 188 courtrooms: Delhi minister Atishi

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 28, 2023 05:18 AM IST

The idea, the government said, was to meet the pressing demand for judicial infrastructure at the earliest

In a push for the Delhi government’s aim to build 188 new courtrooms in the Capital, law and public works department (PWD) minister Atishi has directed officials to prepare detailed plans for timely construction, the minister’s office said on Wednesday.

Delhi minister Atishi reviewed the courtroom construction plans on Tuesday. (HT Archive)
Delhi minister Atishi reviewed the courtroom construction plans on Tuesday. (HT Archive)

The idea, the government said, was to meet the pressing demand for judicial infrastructure at the earliest.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The Kejriwal government is firmly dedicated to providing ample courtrooms for the judicial relief of citizens. Currently, judges and courts across the country are overburdened with pending litigation, causing undue delays in the resolution of cases. The commitment to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi aligns with the broader vision of strengthening a judicial system that can serve the citizens of Delhi efficiently and responsibly,” Atishi said in a statement.

The minister’s office further said that the PWD and law departments have been asked to work on a war footing by preparing a step-wise timeline and checklist for the work, and stressed that no delays will be tolerated.

The minister had reviewed the courtroom construction plans on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out