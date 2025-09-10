Dramatic first drive: Woman’s Thar Roxx flies off first floor, lands on pavement below

A 29-year-old woman and her husband were left stunned on Tuesday evening after their newly purchased Mahindra Thar Roxx flew off through the first floor glass wall of the car showroom in east Delhi’s Nirman Vihar and crashed on to the footpath below. The accident left the newly purchased Thar dented and overturned on the footpath, having also damaged a bike in the process, as onlookers and passersby gathered to take photos and videos. The Mahindra Thar showroom near Nirman Vihar, where a car along with its owner fell from the first floor shortly after being purchased on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to Delhi Police, the accident occurred around 5pm at the Mahindra Shiva showroom. A senior officer said the woman, her husband, and a showroom salesman were in the car when the woman accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to break through the glass wall and plummet to the footpath below. No one was seriously injured in the crash, police said.

A senior police officer said the 29-year-old woman and her husband, residents of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, visited the Mahindra showroom to buy a Thar Roxx. They chose a car on the first floor and completed payment, performing a puja and other rituals for luck before taking delivery.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Abhishek Dhania said, “The car was on the showroom’s first floor with the owners and a showroom salesman inside. The salesman was explaining the car’s features when the woman accidentally started it. The vehicle broke through the glass wall and fell onto the footpath. Thankfully, no one was injured, and no complaint has been filed.”

However, around 6pm, police received a medical report from Malik Hospital stating that the woman had sustained minor injuries. A DD entry was made, the police said.

Several videos and photos of the overturned SUV and shattered showroom glass circulated on social media.

HT reached out to the showroom in Nirman Vihar and the staff confirmed the damage but refused to speak about the incident.

It is unclear whether the woman had a driver’s licence. Police have refused to share details regrading this.