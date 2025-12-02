Driver gets bail in Vasant Kunj Mercedes crash that killed 1

A day after a Mercedes SUV killed a man and injured two others near the Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, the Delhi Police said bail has been granted to the 29-year-old driver, a software engineer from an American multinational company. Police said the accused was released after a case was lodged and his medical examination was conducted (HT photo)

Police said the accused, Shivam Arora, was released after a case was lodged and his medical examination was conducted.

On Sunday around 2.33am, police were alerted about the accident by locals who saw the car crashing into three men waiting outside the mall for a shared auto-rickshaw. Arora was returning from a wedding reception in Vasant Kunj along with his wife and older brother when the accident took place.

Police said the car was near the U-turn when the road diversion led to some confusion and the accused allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and then the three men.

The victims were identified as Rohit Singh (23) and his friends Lalit (35) and Kapil (23). While Rohit died on the spot, Kapil is still undergoing treatment and is in the ICU. The three worked at Paul’s cafe in Ambience Mall as chefs.

Their friend Lalit, who sustained injuries to his legs and abdomen, said, “We did see the car coming but it was far. I didn’t know it was going to hit us. There were five to six other people and autos near us as well. The car came from the opposite side and first hit the road divider and broke through it. It then came towards us. We tried to run but the car hit us. I was flung into the air and fell on the side but my friends came under the car and were dragged till the pole on the footpath. They both were injured but I couldn’t do anything. It was dark and I collapsed.”

Lalit said they all stayed in Munirka and were going to take a shared auto to reach their rooms. “After five to six hours, when I became conscious, I found that Rohit had died. He was working with us for six months. He was so young and was always excited. I don’t know how Kapil is doing. Doctors said he is critical. I am yet to meet him,” he said.

Police had booked Arora for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Police on Monday said he, his wife and other family members were questioned in connection with the case.

“We also called the car owner, Abhishek (Arora’s friend) in connection with the case. He had lent the car to Arora for the wedding. We are verifying all claims, Arora was granted bail as the sections are bailable,” said an officer.