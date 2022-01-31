Drugs worth 43 crore seized at airport, woman held

A 40-year-old foreign national was caught allegedly with drugs worth over ₹43 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with customs officials terming it one of the biggest recoveries at the Delhi airport in the last one year.

A customs official said that the suspect, who hailed from Ivory Coast and arrived in Delhi from Doha on Thursday, was intercepted on the basis of a tip-off. An examination of her baggage allegedly revealed a white powder concealed in the false bottom of her suitcase. “The powder tested positive for cocaine. It weighed 2,880 gram and is worth ₹43.2 crore in the international market,” the official said.

“The woman was arrested under sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The white powdery substance has been seized... Investigation is underway,” said a customs official.