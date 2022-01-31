Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Drugs worth 43 crore seized at airport, woman held

Customs officials have termed it ‘one of the biggest recoveries at the Delhi airport in the last one year.’
Published on Jan 31, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 40-year-old foreign national was caught allegedly with drugs worth over 43 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with customs officials terming it one of the biggest recoveries at the Delhi airport in the last one year.

A customs official said that the suspect, who hailed from Ivory Coast and arrived in Delhi from Doha on Thursday, was intercepted on the basis of a tip-off. An examination of her baggage allegedly revealed a white powder concealed in the false bottom of her suitcase. “The powder tested positive for cocaine. It weighed 2,880 gram and is worth 43.2 crore in the international market,” the official said.

“The woman was arrested under sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The white powdery substance has been seized... Investigation is underway,” said a customs official.

