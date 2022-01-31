Home / Cities / Delhi News / Drugs worth 43 crore seized at airport, woman held
delhi news

Drugs worth 43 crore seized at airport, woman held

Customs officials have termed it ‘one of the biggest recoveries at the Delhi airport in the last one year.’
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Image used only for representation)
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Image used only for representation)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 02:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 40-year-old foreign national was caught allegedly with drugs worth over 43 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with customs officials terming it one of the biggest recoveries at the Delhi airport in the last one year.

A customs official said that the suspect, who hailed from Ivory Coast and arrived in Delhi from Doha on Thursday, was intercepted on the basis of a tip-off. An examination of her baggage allegedly revealed a white powder concealed in the false bottom of her suitcase. “The powder tested positive for cocaine. It weighed 2,880 gram and is worth 43.2 crore in the international market,” the official said.

“The woman was arrested under sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The white powdery substance has been seized... Investigation is underway,” said a customs official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi airport drugs smuggling
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out