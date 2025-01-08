Drunk man, 40, kills friend after argument in Alipur; held

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friend in outer north Delhi’s Alipur on Saturday while the two were drinking together and had an argument over a petty issue, police said on Tuesday, adding that the two worked as driver and conductor in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The two friends were drinking in the van and they had an argument over a petty matter. (Representational image)

The accused visited the police station and confessed to his crime, police said.

A police officer aware of the matter said that the victim was identified as Manjeet Singh, driver in DTC, and the accused was identified as Yogesh Kumar, conductor, both residents of Alipur.

Police said that on Saturday night, Kumar reached Alipur police station in a van and in a drunken state, told the duty officer that he had shot his friend dead.

He allegedly told police that the two were drinking in the van and they had an argument with each other over a petty matter.

“In a fit of rage, Yogesh shot Mukesh and he died on the spot. Yogesh then took the car outside and observation home and confided in a security guard who further asked him to go to the police station,” the officer said.

The accused was then arrested and weapon of offence was recovered, police said.