‘Drunk’ thar driver rams into vehicles, dog in CR Park

A stray dog was critically injured, and several parked vehicles were damaged after a Mahindra Thar, allegedly driven rashly by an inebriated man with two occupants, went on a rampage inside a residential society at south Delhi’s Alaknanda near Chhitranjan Park on Thursday night, police said on Saturday. Police identified the Thar driver and bound him down (apprehended and released). They said two other occupants were also drunk.

Police identified the Thar driver and bound him down (apprehended and released). They said two other occupants were also drunk.

CCTVs installed in the society captured the incident. A purported video clip circulating on social media shows a black Thar ramming the society’s metal gate and then running over the dog. HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

The dog was admitted to a veterinary hospital and is in critical condition.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 281 (rash driving) and 324 (mischief) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the CR Park police station. The deputy commissioner of police (south) said police also initiated proceedings under section 185 (influence of intoxicants) of the Motor Vehicle Act and seized the vehicle.

The DCP said police received a call about the incident at Pocket-F, Gangotri Enclave on Thursday night. Officers reached the spot and found the vehicle, driver and occupants under the influence of alcohol.

“On Friday, a complaint was received, and a case was registered,” the DCP said.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said the driver was in such an inebriated state that the Thar crashed into the locked main gate, entered the society, ran over the dog and parked vehicles, damaging 15 of them.

“The driver was clueless about the routes inside the society. The security guard closed all gates to ensure the SUV and its occupants did not flee. Residents got hold of the occupants, who argued and hurled abuses,” the resident added.

Neither the driver nor the occupants were residents of the society.