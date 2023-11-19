Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DTC bus overturns in Delhi's Rohini Sector 15, three people injured. Video

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 19, 2023 11:53 AM IST

According to reports, the injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Three people were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in the national capital's Rohini Sector 15 area on Sunday morning. The incident took place near KN Katju Marg police station. In a video accessed by Hindustan Times, the bus can be seen overturned while passersby can be seen surrounding it.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident earlier this month, one person was killed after a DTC bus lost control and rammed into several vehicles in the city's Rohini area. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which the bus was seen speeding as it rammed into a car and knocked over an autorickshaw. It then rammed into several parked bikes along the footpath. Another video showed several bystanders running to save themselves and to help people near the incident site.

Meanwhile, in August, at least six people, including drivers and conductors, were injured after two DTC buses collided in Delhi's Sansad Marg area. According to officials, at least 10-15 people were onboard one bus, and seven to eight were riding the other.

(With inputs from ANI)

