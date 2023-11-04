Video: DTC bus rams into cars, parked bikes in Delhi's Rohini area; one killed

One person was killed after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus lost control and rammed into several vehicles on Saturday. The incident, which took place in the city's Rohini area, was caught on CCTV cameras. DTC bus rams into cars, parked bikes in Delhi's Rohini area

In a CCTCV footage posted by news agency ANI, the DTC bus can be seen speeding as it rammed into a car and knocked over an autorickshaw. It then rammed into several parked bikes along the footpath. Another video shows several bystanders running to save themselves and then to help people near the incident site.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident in August this year, at least six people, including drivers and conductors, were injured after two DTC buses collided in Delhi's Sansad Marg area. According to officials, at least 10-15 people were onboard one bus, and seven to eight were riding the other.

“A man came on a motorcycle, he chose to cut infront of the bus, and one of the buses moved towards the other. While the other was coming straight and hence they collided. It was not the fault of the bus drivers. The speed of the buses was normal, if it would've been high, the damage would've been a lot worse and a lot more passengers would've been injured,” a local eyewitness said.

(With inputs from ANI)

