DTC initiates work on electric bus terminal in Narela

Vacant plots in Narela, where an array of transport and civic infrastructure projects are set to come up.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday floated a tender to start construction of an electrified bus terminal at Narela and will select a contractor within a week, officials aware of the matter said.

The construction, expected to cost ₹2.67 crore, will take six months and come up in Narela’s Sector A9, officials said.

“This will be a fully electrified bus depot that will be able to accommodate 250 e-buses. It is part of the nine new bus depots being added by the Delhi government and is being made over a total area of around 10 acres,” a transport department official, requesting anonymity, said.

Eight more depots under the plan are proposed at East Vinod Nagar-2, Daurala, Burari, Savda Ghevra, Kapashera, Gadaipur, Kirari and Chattarpur. There are 63 bus depots and 16 bus terminals, including 23 cluster bus depots and 40 DTC depots, operating in Delhi.

The Delhi government aims to increase the number of buses to 10,480 by 2025, 80% (8,280 buses) of which are planned to be electric, under the government’s plan to reduce carbon footprint and improve air quality. To this effect, the government also plans to electrify all its bus depots.

This is the fourth fully electric bus depot announced by the Delhi government, after the ones at Mundhela Kalan, Rohini and Savda Ghevra. Besides these, the government is also planning two multilevel bus parking lots in Vasant Vihar and Hari Nagar, and undertaking repair of the Okhla bus stop.

Narela sub-city, spread across 9,866 hectares, did not have access to public transport for several years. But, over the past couple of years, several efforts have been made in this regard. In June, the approval of finances for the 26.5-kilometre-long Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, which has 21 stations, was part of the same.

Civic infrastructure projects are also being developed in Narela — club and sports complex across 7.28 hectares, a district jail on 16 hectares, a Smriti Van district park on 15.8 hectares in Sector A-7 and three industrial zones on 247 hectares.