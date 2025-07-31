DTC to relaunch tourist circuit of Delhi destinations

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and tourism department are working on a plan to relaunch the popular tourist destination bus service—on the lines of Delhi Darshan Hop-On Hop-Off (Hoho), albeit in a fixed loop with dedicated stoppages—after a five-year pandemic-induced gap, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The previously operated Hoho bus service. (HT Archive)

Tourism department officials said the service will be planned on two different routes, or circuits, in the evening hours. It is planned to start around 4-5pm and end around 9pm, they said.

“We plan to include some of the new attractions of Delhi like the PM Sanghrahalaya and the war memorial along with the lighting at some of the monuments and other buildings, which is why evening hours have been chosen,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

“We have seen from experience that Hoho service cannot be very successful in a busy city like Delhi because we cannot maintain the kind of frequency needed for it,” the official said.

Transport department officials said the DTC has handed over two electric buses to the tourism department for the purpose.

“We had approved the proposal during the last board meeting of DTC and two electric buses have now been handed over to the tourism department for a pilot. If there is a higher demand, we will discuss if more buses are needed,” transport minister Pankaj Singh said.

During the budget announcement in March, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced the allocation of ₹117 crore for tourism sector schemes, which, she said, was a 77.27% increase from the previous year’s ₹66 crore. She also mentioned that the War Memorial, Kartavya Path, Prime Minister Museum and New Parliament House will be promoted as new tourism sites.

Officials said that the tourism department will modify the two electric buses with a body wrap featuring pictures of popular monuments and include the Delhi government branding. The revenue sharing model has also been worked out and DTC has given the buses on special hire.

Transport department officials reiterated that the service will be renamed and not be called a “Hoho” service, as it is already a name used by private operators. The exact route, distance, start and end points and fares are yet to be finalised.

“A new name is being worked out and the bus will cover around 60-70 kilometres every day from morning to evening and will cover several important tourist destinations and monuments across the city. However, the exact details are being worked out,” the tourism department official said.

The DTC used to operate Delhi Darshan buses every day before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Sightseeing tours started from Scindia House at 9.15am and ended at 5.45pm. Popular attractions of the tour included Red Fort, Raj Ghat, Birla Mandir, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Humayun’s Tomb and Akshardham Temple.

The fare of the Delhi Darshan service AC bus was ₹200 for adults and ₹100 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 years. The route traversed Delhi Gate, Shanti Van, Tilak Mark, Akbar Road, Sansad Marg, Shanti Path, Shri Aurbindo Marg, Press Enclave Road, Outer Ring Road (Nehru Place), Modi Mill, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Pragati Maidan, Nizamuddin Yamuna Bridge, Laxmi Nagar, DDU Marg and Connaught Place.