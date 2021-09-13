DTU students seek fee concession, cite financial hardships due to Covid

New Delhi: Several students of Delhi Technological University (DTU) have expressed concerns over paying the full annual fee of ₹2.06 lakh due to financial hardships arising out of Covid-19 pandemic and requested the administration to waive off several components of the fee which “will not be used by the students”. They have also requested the university administration to provide concessions on humanitarian grounds.

University officials said they cannot reduce the fee and pointed out that they are already giving fee concessions in genuine cases.

Many students had protested last year as well, when the annual fee was ₹1.90 lakh, but the university did not reduce the fee. In the 2019-20 academic session, students had to pay an annual fee of ₹1.66 lakh.

On August 19, the university released a notice for second-year students to pay their annual fee by September 22, failing which they would be required to pay a late fee. While first-year students are yet to join the university, most of the third- and fourth-year students have already paid their fee.

A group of students have submitted multiple memorandums to the university administration.

“With all such difficulties (due to the pandemic) faced by students and their parents and as the future looks uncertain and grim, it becomes nearly impossible for us to pay such exorbitant fees. And given the campus has remained closed for more than a year now, and classes continue to happen in the online mode, students shouldn’t be charged the full fees and thus, some relaxation/reduction should be done,” the students wrote in the letter sent to multiple university officials, including the Registrar and Dean of Students’ Welfare, on Saturday.

The students have proposed waiving off several fee components – student welfare fee, extracurricular activities, facilities and service charges, examination fee, facilities, fests, gathering, and conferences. “These should be waived off as none of these resources are being used by the students,” the group said.

Anup Lather, public relations officer of the university, said that the university cannot reduce the fee, and added that the administration had already offered concessions for those who approached the university with genuine causes like Covid-19 deaths in the family, among other things.

“There has been no fee hike as such and this fee structure was mentioned in the prospectus at the time of the admission. Students were aware of the amount as well as the time frame for the payment. We cannot reduce the fee because only the classes have moved online and other expenditures like employee salaries, maintenance of university, setting up a new hostel and student centre – all of these things are still going on. Keeping the Covid-19 crisis in mind, we have allowed students to approach us with their financial concerns. The genuine cases have got fee concessions as well,” he said.

While the course structure shared with students at the time of admissions included the increased fee, students said that the Covid-19 pandemic threw their financial plans into disarray. The absence of an elected students’ union also caused challenges for students to mobilise and press for their demands like last year.

A third-year student, requesting anonymity, said several students had taken loans with high interest to pay their fee. “Last year, I was on the verge of dropping out when my father’s employer helped us out and paid my fee... We saw that the protests didn’t really bear any results and ultimately we had to pay the fee. This is why this year not many students are protesting. We had talked with one another in June to discuss if we should protest but since there is no elected students’ body to raise our concerns, there was no mobilisation. So many of us have taken loans at high interest rates to be able to pay our fee,” the student said.