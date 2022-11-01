DU admissions: Classes to begin from November 2

As the Delhi University is set to begin the academic session 2022-23 for first-semester undergraduate students on November 2, students on Monday said the varsity should have waited for the admission process to get over before launching classes.

The varsity on Monday announced the second phase of allocation of seats under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), as the central institution graduated to a new process of admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Zakaria Khan, who has secured admission at Bhaskaracharya College Of Applied Sciences, said the university could have waited for the completion of the admission process before starting classes. Khan, a resident of Guwahati in Assam, plans to look for paying guest accommodation after reaching Delhi. “There should have been at least a week’s gap between the completion of the admission process and the resumption of classes. I will not be able to reach Delhi on the first day of college. Many others will also miss classes since the second round of allocation is currently underway,” said Khan speaking on phone from Guwahati.

Aryan Gupta, a DU aspirant, said that there was little clarity on the admission process for students who were waiting for the second round. “There is no clarity on the way forward for students who will get admission in the second round or those who will be upgraded. Students have had to wait a lot due to delays in the admission process,” said Gupta.

The new batch of DU aspirants have come through a turbulent academic cycle marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, more than a year of virtual classes, two separate board exams in Class 12 and chaos and cancellation of CUET tests.

Besides, those who have secured their seats will also witness key changes that have been introduced this year under the National Education Police. This year, DU will be implementing the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP). The varsity will also launch the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system, allowing students to opt for a multiple entry-exit scheme for increased flexibility in higher education.

University officials said that ahead of the initiation of classes, most colleges have planned orientation or induction sessions for the new students starting Tuesday to acquaint them with their respective colleges and departments. Details regarding the orientation sessions have been uploaded by various colleges on their websites. Colleges have also formed anti-ragging and disciplinary committees to monitor any incidents of harassment.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said students will be informed about anti-ragging guidelines, add-on courses, and extra curricular activities (ECA) societies, and other aspects related to their academic life during the orientation session. “Students will get to meet their teachers on the orientation day. They will also be informed about the various facilities on campus,” said Khanna. He added that while a major share of seats across the university had been allocated already, the admission process will continue simultaneously.

Hindu College will hold an orientation session in addition to department-wise induction sessions on Tuesday. According to a notice issued by the college, teachers will introduce students to the various academic programmes during these sessions. The college has already started issuing identity cards to students who have secured admission.

Narendra Singh, principal, Zakir Hussain Delhi College, said they will hold orientation for different courses in batches on the first day of the session, and regular classes will begin the same day. “While the orientation programme for Science and Commerce courses will start at 10am, the session for BA courses will take place at 11.30am. Attendance during the orientation is compulsory and we have asked students to bring their fee slips for getting entry into college premises, till the time their identity cards are made,” said Singh.

Kalpana Bhakuni, principal of Kamala Nehru College, said it will hold an orientation session for students on November 3. “The time table has been uploaded on the website. Students will start attending regular classes from the first day itself and other aspects pertaining to the college campus and facilities will be introduced to them during the orientation in detail,” said Bhakuni.

While orientation sessions and classes will resume on Wednesday, students are still waiting for clarity on hostel allotments. College heads say that hostel allotments will be done only after the completion of the second round of allocation. “Hostel allotments cannot be made right now since the admission process is still underway. We will wait for the completion of admissions under the second round of CSAS before we release the hostel allotment list based on students’ scores,” said Khanna of Ramjas College.