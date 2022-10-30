DU Admission 2022: 2nd CSAS merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admission 2022: University of Delhi will publish the second merit list for undergraduate admissions today, October 30. DU UG 2nd merit list will be released on admission.uod.ac.in.

“Based on the availability of the seats, the University will declare CSAS Round II on 05:00 PM. Sunday, October 30, 2022. For the Second Round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 31, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Tuesday, November 01, 2022,” the university said while releasing the list of vacant seats for the second round of admission.

After the merit list is published, candidates have to accept the offered seats between October 31, 10 am and November 1, 4:59 pm. The admission feeis to be paid by November 3 (4:59 pm).

The third round of Delhi University undergraduate admissions will begin on November 4.

Around 59,100 candidates have secured admission in the first round of seat allocation, the university has informed.

According to data shared by DU on Thursday, 35,388 candidates have chosen to “upgrade” in the second round, while 15,398 candidates have decided to “freeze” the seats allocated to them in the first round.

“The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited, leading to its auto cancellation. It is important to note that a candidate who gets upgraded will have to apply to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seat within the stipulated time frame,” the university said in a statement.