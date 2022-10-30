DU 2nd Merit List 2022 Live: UG 2nd cut-off list today on admission.uod.ac.in
DU 2nd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University admission 2nd cut-off list today on admission.uod.ac.in. Follow the latest updates here.
DU Admission 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University (DU) 2nd merit or cut-off list for undergraduate admissions will be published today, October 30. The merit list will be released on the official website of the university, admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University 2nd merit list will be released at or after 5 pm.
Selected candidates have to accept seats from October 31 (10 am) to November 1 (4:59) pm and pay the admission fee by 4:59 pm on November 3.
In the first round of admissions, around 59,100 students have confirmed their admissions, as per the university. Over 35,000 students have opted to upgrade their choices, which means they too are participating in the second round of admissions.
Oct 30, 2022 09:41 AM IST
DU Admission 2022: What after 2nd merit list
After the 2nd merit list is released, candidates have to accept seats from October 31 (10 am) to November 1 (4:59) pm and pay the admission fee by 4:59 pm on November 3.
Oct 30, 2022 09:23 AM IST
DU 2nd merit list 2022: Vacant seats for round 2
College and course-wise list of vacant seats for the 2nd round of DU admission 2022 is available on admission.uod.ac.in.
Oct 30, 2022 09:09 AM IST
DU 2nd cut-off list release time
The 2nd merit list for undergraduate courses will be out at or after 5 pm.
Oct 30, 2022 09:07 AM IST
DU admission 2022: 2nd merit list releasing today
DU will be releasing the second merit list for undergraduate courses today, October 30 on admission.uod.ac.in.