DU admissions: 35,000 go for upgrade, 15,000 free preference

NEW DELHI Two days after the Delhi University closed the window for the around 59,100 candidates who have secured admission in the first round of seat allocation, varsity officials on Thursday said that more than 35,000 students have employed the “upgrade” option, which allows them to improve their course-college preference.

According to data shared by DU on Thursday, 35,388 candidates have chosen the “upgrade” option, while 15,398 candidates have decided to “freeze” the seats allocated to them in the first round, which means they wish to continue with the course and college allocated to them and are not looking for an upgrade.

“The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited, leading to its auto cancellation. It is important to note that a candidate who gets upgraded will have to apply to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seat within the stipulated time frame,” the university said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the university had opened a two-day window, allowing those who secured admission to DU to “upgrade” their college-course preference. The upgrade option was available for only those candidates who have not been allocated their first preference of course and college.

The university had also released a list of vacant seats, with several top colleges, including Sri Ram College of Commerce, St Stephen’s College, Hindu College and Lady Sri Ram College closing admission to most courses in the general category.

However, the list reveals that there is scope of hope for aspirants in certain courses and colleges, especially those off-campus and in the south campus.

As for the remaining 8,000-odd students who have neither chosen the upgrade or the freeze option, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Those students who have taken no action after paying the fees will be considered as having frozen their seats.”

This is the first time the Delhi University is enrolling students on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) at the undergraduate level. Until last year, admissions took place on the basis of a student’s Class 12 performance.

The second round of allocations will be announced on October 30 at 5pm after which students can “accept” the allotted seat till November 1 at 4:59pm.

DU is set to start the new academic session in the first week of November. Last week, university officials said they are setting up two joint control rooms in the north and south campus starting November 2 for a week to ensure the smooth induction of students, and that they are taking several anti-ragging measures.