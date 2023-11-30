DU council approves proposals for dual degrees

The Delhi University’s academic council (AC) on Thursday approved a proposal for dual degrees, allowing students to pursue two academic programmes concurrently, on the condition that one of the courses is through distance learning or in the online mode. The AC also unanimously passed new regulations for the promotion of teachers in its departments and centres, linking advancement to publications in journals approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC). (HT Archive)

The decision will now require a final stamp of approval from the university’s executive council, a date for which is yet to be announced.

The AC also unanimously passed new regulations for the promotion of teachers in its departments and centres, linking advancement to publications in journals approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Two other items on the agenda were deferred and kept for consideration in the next meeting — “twinning degree”, through which a student enrolled in DU can study one semester in a foreign higher education institute and earn credits that will be counted towards the final score granted by DU; and providing up to 20% of university courses through the online Swayam portal.

Under the dual-degree proposal, students will not be allowed to choose two similar courses, that is, courses with syllabi that have 70% or more similarities.

“Students being able to pursue two degrees at the same time might be a great opportunity, especially considering the current job market,” said AC member Alok Ranjan Pandey from Ramanujan College.

However, the proposal was not popular with all DU teachers. Biswajit Mohanty, who teaches political science at Deshbandhu College, said, “Pursuing one degree is already a full-time commitment. If pursuing two degrees is allowed, a lot of students will probably take it up because they will be able to get two degrees at the same time. But the real purpose of the degree, which is to get educated, will not be fulfilled.”

Abha Dev Habib from Miranda House, added, “A degree without proper education holds no value at all.”

During the AC meeting, the promotion of DU teachers was also taken up, and it was decided to base them on the publication of at least 10 research papers in the Scopus Journal or in journals included in the UGC CARE (Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics) list.

The council had originally decided to set the number of papers published to 15. “However, after much opposition from members, the AC has stuck to 10 published papers, and they have also removed peer review as a condition for promotion,” said Pandey.

The AC also introduced an aptitude enhancement course called “Hindi EL” in the first or second semester for students who have not studied Hindi till Class 8

The syllabus of three Delhi School of Economics papers, titled Economic Thought of Dr BR Ambedkar; Economy, State and Society; and Production Relations and Globalisation were also been approved for the academic council.