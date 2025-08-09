DU issues fresh anti-defacement rules ahead of polls

Delhi University on Friday issued a fresh set of guidelines based on a Delhi High Court order stating that candidates are now required to submit a ₹1 lakh bond to cover any damage caused by their supporters during the campaign for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. Any student caught impersonating candidates or deliberately misspelling names on posters could face a fine of up to ₹ 25,000, suspension, or even expulsion. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The move, an apparent attempt to curb vandalism and extravagant campaigning, include mandatory affidavits, biometric checks, and steep penalties for violations.

Students must also sign an anti-defacement pledge at the time of admission, similar to the existing anti-ragging declaration. Any student caught impersonating candidates or deliberately misspelling names on posters could face a fine of up to ₹25,000, suspension, or even expulsion.

As per the Delhi Hight Court’s directions issued in a related matter on November 11, 2024, traditional campaigning methods like rallies, roadshows, and the use of loudspeakers are banned. Colleges have been asked to expand designated “walls of democracy” for poster display. Campaigning is to be conducted mainly through digital platforms and structured debates, which will be uploaded to the university website.

The university will also set up “Committees for the Prevention of Defacement of Property” at both the college and university levels, with member details published on notice boards and official websites.

The notification further states that DUSU office bearers may book only three approved locations for official events and are barred from reserving university guest houses or hostels. Entry of outsiders will be restricted, and biometric or facial recognition systems may be used to monitor access. The guidelines are framed in reference to the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act (2007) and relevant court rulings.