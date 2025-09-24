Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

DU mop-up begins for UG admissions

ByAheli Das
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 04:20 am IST

Delhi University's mop-up admissions began with only 73 out of 1,700 seats filled on day one, amid 7,000 total vacancies across categories.

Delhi University’s (DU) physical on-the-spot mop-up admission for undergraduate courses began on Tuesday, with only 73 seats in BA Honours having been filled up on day one, according to university officials.

Only 73 seats in BA Honours having been filled up on day one. (HT Archive)
Only 73 seats in BA Honours having been filled up on day one. (HT Archive)

“On Tuesday, all reserved categories except OBC (Other Backward Class) and Unreserved (UR) students had been called for on-the-spot admission. We had called about 876 students for admission over 1700 seats. However, only 73 seats have been filled as of Tuesday,” said Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission.

Gandhi had told HT on Monday that about 7000 seats were vacant across several categories and 2000 seats were vacant in PwD (Persons with Disabilities), despite multiple admission cycles.

For BA Honours, about 2,600 students from UR and OBC have been called on Wednesday.

“There might be a higher number of admission on Wednesday. Following this, the BCom and Economics cluster will be called on Thursday, and science subjects the next day. The physical mop-up round ends on September 29,” Gandhi said, adding that following that, whatever seats remain vacant will continue to be so throughout the session.

Unlike the regular admission process, the physical mop up round is being conducted on the basis of class 12 marks and not Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DU mop-up begins for UG admissions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On