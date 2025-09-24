DU mop-up begins for UG admissions

Delhi University’s (DU) physical on-the-spot mop-up admission for undergraduate courses began on Tuesday, with only 73 seats in BA Honours having been filled up on day one, according to university officials. Only 73 seats in BA Honours having been filled up on day one. (HT Archive)

“On Tuesday, all reserved categories except OBC (Other Backward Class) and Unreserved (UR) students had been called for on-the-spot admission. We had called about 876 students for admission over 1700 seats. However, only 73 seats have been filled as of Tuesday,” said Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission.

Gandhi had told HT on Monday that about 7000 seats were vacant across several categories and 2000 seats were vacant in PwD (Persons with Disabilities), despite multiple admission cycles.

For BA Honours, about 2,600 students from UR and OBC have been called on Wednesday.

“There might be a higher number of admission on Wednesday. Following this, the BCom and Economics cluster will be called on Thursday, and science subjects the next day. The physical mop-up round ends on September 29,” Gandhi said, adding that following that, whatever seats remain vacant will continue to be so throughout the session.

Unlike the regular admission process, the physical mop up round is being conducted on the basis of class 12 marks and not Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.