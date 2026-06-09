DU prof murder premeditated, accused surveyed house twice: Probe

The interrogation of a man from West Bengal, arrested for the murder of a Delhi University assistant professor, has revealed that the crime was premeditated with 42-year-old visiting the Capital at least twice this year to carry out a detailed reconnaissance of the victim’s house and track her routine, investigators aware of the details of the case said on Monday.

45-year-old victim’s body, with severe injuries, was discovered inside her locked house in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave on June 4. (Representative photo)

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The 45-year-old victim’s body, with severe injuries, was discovered inside her locked house in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave onJune 4.On Sunday, police arrested the man and his wife (36) and apprehended their minor son in connection with the murder. The three, tenants of an ancestral property owned by assistant professor in West Bengal’s Bardhaman, had killed a day earlier her because she refused to sell it to them, asking them instead of vacate the property.

The two were before a local court, which allowed for them to be brought to Delhi for further investigation. After his age was established to be below 12, the boy was produced before a child welfare committee (CWC), which gave the boy’s custody to relatives. The couple will arrive in the city on Wednesday, said deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajiv Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} The man told police he visited Delhi in January and March, when he minutely tracked the professor’s movements between her flat and the Delhi University college where she worked. He learnt that a driver used to pick her up in the morning and drop her home in the afternoon and that she lived alone at a flat that was not covered by CCTV cameras, said senior police officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man told police he visited Delhi in January and March, when he minutely tracked the professor’s movements between her flat and the Delhi University college where she worked. He learnt that a driver used to pick her up in the morning and drop her home in the afternoon and that she lived alone at a flat that was not covered by CCTV cameras, said senior police officers. {{/usCountry}}

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They carried out the murder on June 3 because she had given a final warning to vacate the house said she would visit them around mid-June for a final settlement.

The two travelled to Delhi along with their minor son on Wednesday (June 3) morning, carrying a pestle and a razor, stayed for a few hours in a guest house at Dallupura, reached the professor’s house wearing masks, and allegedly killed her by hitting her head with the heavy metal object and slitter her wrists with the sharp weapon in front of their son around 4pm, they said.

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“Thereafter, the three left the society in the cab they had arrived in and reached Anand Vihar railway station, where they left the vehicle. To mislead the police, they hired an auto-rickshaw, reached New Delhi railway station and boarded the Poorva Express train at 5:40pm for their hometown, where they reached on Thursday around 3pm,” said an investigator.

DCP Kumar said that after reaching Bardhaman, they walked from the station nearly 450m to a local market where they had parked their scooter. “Our team members searched for the scooty for nearly 24 hours and spotted it parked at a house. They raided the house and caught the couple and their minor son. At least 25 stolen wristwatches, clothes, several fake identification cards, name plate of a railway’s travelling ticket examiner (TTE), and a West Bengal Police official’s badge were recovered from the house. The man disclosed that he was involved in theft and cheating but was never caught or arrested,” added Kumar.