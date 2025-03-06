Menu Explore
DU sets up Holi control room to ensure safety

ByAheli Das
Mar 06, 2025 06:18 AM IST

Delhi University (DU) has set up a control room to manage any disorderly situation during the Holi festival, officials said on Wednesday. The control room will operate from 9.30am to 5.30pm until March 14. 

A DU official said that more than 100 university and college officials met with police officers on Wednesday to finalise control room operations (HT Archive)
A DU official said that more than 100 university and college officials met with police officers on Wednesday to finalise control room operations (HT Archive)

“There will be multiple police vans patrolling the campus, and we have also asked the police to maintain a high presence in front of women’s colleges and hostels,” said DU proctor Rajni Abbi. The 24-hour ‘Vamika’ police van, introduced in the 2024-25 academic session, will also be deployed. Pink police vans and patrolling PCR vans will assist students in need. The control room will function out of the DU proctor’s office and students can contact the same through the number provided for the office, an official said.

A DU official said that more than 100 university and college officials met with police officers on Wednesday to finalise control room operations. The joint proctor, Avdhesh Kumar, emphasised that Holi celebrations must remain safe and respectful. “Gulal or abir is allowed, but chemical colours and water balloons are banned. Any complaint regarding non-consensual Holi celebrations or alcohol use will be taken seriously,” he added.

An official from the proctor’s office said while no particular number of police vans had been specified, police deployment would be more than on normal days. “There will be constant patrolling of the available police vans,” the official added. Abbi, meanwhile, said that police have assured strict action against misbehaviour. She urged colleges to organise Holi events to minimise disruptive incidents, citing Shyam Lal College’s planned celebration as an example. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
